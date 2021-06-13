Three points for the local team: Atlético Monzón 2-0 Robres

06/13/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

The Athletic Monzón got the last three points at Robres after winning 2-0 in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Athletic Monzón wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 3-3 in the last duel played against the Almudévar. On the visitors’ side, the Robres won the CD Cariñena in his feud 3-0 and previously he also did it away from home, against the San Juan 0-3 and had a three-game winning streak. With this defeat the Robresino team was placed in second position after the end of the match, while the Athletic Monzón is third.

The match started in a favorable way for the Montisonense team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Petro, concluding the first part with the score of 1-0.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard with a goal of Solanilla in the 61st minute, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

The coach of the Athletic Monzón gave entrance to Samitier, Solanilla, Hernandez, Patsiavouras Y Carrasco for Petro, Scallop, Puyer, Alexander Y Jesus, Meanwhile he Robres gave the green light to Friend, King, Powder Y Goatherd, which came to replace blacksmith, Israel, Aisa Y Gonzalez.

During the match held in the Isidro Calderon, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the game. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Dibaga, by the visiting team.

The Athletic Monzón occupied the third place in the qualifying table with 52 points after the dispute of this duel on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, while the Robres it was placed in second position with 53 points.

Data sheetAtlético Monzón:Chavo, Jesús (Carrasco, min.74), Oscar Carrera, Alejandro (Patsiavouras, min.74), Vieira (Solanilla, min.58), Petro (Samitier, min.53), Puyer (Hernandez, min.74), Quique Rausell, Iago Diaz, Christian and EricRobres:Dibaga, Barrio, Carcassona, Muñoz, Lizer, Gonzalez (Cabrero, min.51), Charlez, Herrero (Amigot, min.11), Israel (Rey, min.48), Espierrez and Aisa (Polvorilla, min.51)Stadium:Isidro CalderonGoals:Petro (1-0, min. 44) and Solanilla (2-0, min. 61)