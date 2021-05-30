Three points for the Colorado Rapids locker after beating FC Dallas (3-0)

05/30/2021 at 5:07 AM CEST

The Colorado Rapids showed his best version after thrashing 3-0 at FC Dallas during the meeting held in the Dick’s sporting goods park this Sunday. The Colorado Rapids wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Los Angeles FC by a score of 2-1. For his part, FC Dallas reaped a two-way tie against him Real salt lake, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the Denver set is fourth, while the FC Dallas it is eleventh after the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for him Colorado Rapids, who fired the starting gun at the Dick’s sporting goods park with a goal from Rosenberry in minute 13. The denverian team joined again, distancing themselves thanks to a goal from their own goal. Tessmann shortly before the end, specifically in 42, ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

In the second half, luck came for the Denver team, which increased its scoring count with respect to its opponent through a goal from Neighborhoods in minute 71, thus ending the duel with a final result of 3-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Colorado Rapids who entered the game were Shinyashiki, Moor, Benezet Y Oliver larraz replacing Jonathan Lewis, Neighborhoods, Mixed Y blond, while changes in the FC Dallas They were Pomykal, John nelson, Pepi, Twumasi Y Elmedkhar, who entered to replace Vargas, Eddie munjoma, Tessmann, Martinez Y Obrián.

The referee decided to caution six players. By the players of the Colorado Rapids the yellow card went to Wilson, Neighborhoods, Price Y Yarbrough and by the FC Dallas admonished Bressan Y Rockrose.

With this result, the Colorado Rapids rises to 13 points and remains in a position of access to a playoff spot for the championship and the FC Dallas remains with six points.

The following day will face the FC Dallas with the Minnesota United. For his part, Colorado Rapids will be measured against Cincinnati.

Data sheetColorado Rapids:Yarbrough, Trusty, Wilson, Vines, Rosenberry, Price, Mezquida (Benezet, min.74), Bassett, Barrios (Moor, min.74), Jonathan Lewis (Shinyashiki, min.59) and Rubio (Oliver Larraz, min.80 )FC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer, Martínez (Twumasi, min.77), Bressan, Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma (John Nelson, min.46), Acosta, Tessmann (Pepi, min.68), Ricaurte, Vargas (Pomykal, min.46), Obrián (Elmedkhar, min. 79) and JaraStadium:Dick’s sporting goods parkGoals:Rosenberry (1-0, min. 13), Tessmann (2-0, min. 42) and Barrios (3-0, min. 71)