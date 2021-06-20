Three points for the Arucas locker after beating Güímar (4-0)

06/20/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

The Arucas thrashed the Güímar during the last match held in the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a score of 4-0. The Arucas came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Ibarra. On the visitors’ side, the Güímar lost by a result of 2-1 in the previous match against the Union Port and was on a six-game losing streak. With this marker, the Aruquense team is third, while the Güímar he is eighth after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Arucas, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Abraham in minute 6. After a new play increased the score of the Aruquense team, which distanced itself by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Santi in the 14th minute, ending the first half with a 2-0 scoreline.

The second half of the match started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who put more land in between with a goal of Jonay futre at 53 minutes. Once again the Aruquense team scored, distancing themselves by means of a goal from Gonzalez in the 84th minute, ending regulation time with the score 4-0.

With this result, the Arucas he is left with 38 points and the Güímar with 14 points.

The next day the Arucas will be measured with the Athletic Victoria, while the Güimarero team will play their match against the Villa Santa Brígida.