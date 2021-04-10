Three points for Mancha Real’s locker after passing over El Palo (3-0)

04/10/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The Royal Stain started with a 3-0 home win against The stick during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Youth Sports Center. After the result obtained, the mancharrealeño set is second, while The stick he is sixth in the competition.

The match got off to an unbeatable start for the local team, which kicked off at the Youth Sports Center with a goal from Jose Enrique in the 35th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the team from La Mancha, which increased distances establishing the 2-0 thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Urko Arroyo placeholder image just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, ending the first period with a 2-0 on the light.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Royal Stain, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent through another goal from Jose Enrique, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, thus ending the duel with a score of 3-0 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Royal Stain gave entrance to Fran Fernandez, Juanfran Garcia Y Alvaro Chumilla for Oscar Quesada, Fran oller Y Urko Arroyo placeholder image, while The stick gave entrance to rich, Before it, Cazorla, Balta Y Victor Martinez for Queen, Salvi ramirez, Creek, Lester Y Candle.

The referee showed a total of five cards: a yellow card to the Royal Stain, specifically to Oscar Quesada and three to The stick (Barrier, Salvi ramirez Y Victor Martinez). Also, there was a red card to Barrier (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

At the moment, the Royal Stain is left with 39 points and The stick with 28 points.

On the second day, the Royal Stain will face him Antequera at home, while The stick will play his match against him Torredonjimeno in his fiefdom.

Data sheetRoyal Stain:Lopito, Sebas, Raúl, Nando, Ordoñez, Óscar Quesada (Fran Fernández, min.62), Fran Oller (Juanfran García, min.70), Juanma, Urko Arroyo (Álvaro Chumilla, min.70), Pedro Corral and Jose EnriqueThe stick:Reina (Rico, min.24), Nacho Aranda, Barrera, Salvi Ramirez (Antelo, min.46), Lulu, Cala (Cazorla, min.57), Sergio Diaz, Roberto Sierra, Javi López, Vela (Victor Martínez, min .71) and Lester (Balta, min. 57)Stadium:Youth Sports CenterGoals:Jose Enrique (1-0, min. 35), Urko Arroyo (2-0, min. 45) and Jose Enrique (3-0, min. 90)