Three points for La Bañeza’s locker after beating Real Burgos CF (4-1)

04/18/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

The Bañeza signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Real Burgos during the match held in the La Llanera Stadium this Sunday, which ended with a score of 4-1. The Bañeza wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Cebrerena by a score of 3-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Real Burgos CF he was defeated by 1-4 in the last game he played against Salamanca CF B. With this good result, the Real Burgos CF is eleventh at the end of the match, while The Bañeza is fourth.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the Bañezan team, which kicked off at the La Llanera Stadium thanks to the goal of Alvaro De Lera a few minutes after the start of the game, specifically in minute 5. He added again The Bañeza, increasing the advantage thanks to a bit of Samu in the 16th minute. The local team scored again, increasing the score with a goal from Bat moments before the final whistle, in 46, concluding the first half with a 3-0 in the light.

The second half of the match began in an excellent way for The Bañeza, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent through a goal from Aitor at 55 minutes. But later the visiting team in minute 57 approached the scoreboard with a goal from Tovar. Finally, the confrontation concluded with a 4-1 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, The Bañeza from Carlos Delgado relieved Suarez, Lorento, Adrián Rojo, Matthew Y Juan for Alvaro De Lera, Frank, Aitor, Samu Y Pablo G., while the technician of the Real Burgos, Daniel Santos, ordered the entry of Pedro Dango, David Y Carlos Left to supply Tovar, Filipe Y Brown.

The referee showed three yellow cards to The Bañeza (Aitor, Frank Y Adrián Rojo), while the visiting team did not see any.

For the moment, The Bañeza he gets 28 points and the Real Burgos with 19 points.

Data sheetLa Bañeza:Raúl, Samu (Mateo, min.72), Zabalo, Aitor (Adrián Rojo, min.58), Fernández, Dani Alonso, Franco (Lorento, min.58), Eriz, Pablo G. (Juan, min.77), Álvaro De Lera (Suárez, min.58) and MurciegoReal Burgos CF:Alex Campos, Temiño, Taborda, Sedano, Óscar, Moreno (Carlos Izquierdo, min.76), Marijuan, Paz, Alex Reyes, Tovar (Pedro Dango, min.58) and Filipe (David, min.63)Stadium:La Llanera StadiumGoals:Álvaro De Lera (1-0, min. 5), Samu (2-0, min. 16), Murciego (3-0, min. 46), Aitor (4-0, min. 55) and Tovar (4- 1, min. 57)