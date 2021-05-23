Three points for Inter’s locker after passing over Udinese (5-1)

05/23/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

The Inter got the last three points of the year after beating the Udinese by 5-1 this Sunday in the Giuseppe Meazza. The Inter arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Juventus by a score of 3-2. On the visitors’ side, the Udinese lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Sampdoria. The locals, at the end of the game, ranked first in the standings, while the Udinese he stayed in fourteenth place.

The first part of the game started face to face for him Inter, who fired the starting gun at the Giuseppe Meazza with a goal from Ashley young in minute 8. The negriazul team joined again, increasing distances to make it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Christian eriksen moments before the final whistle, in minute 44, ending the first period with a 2-0 score.

The second part of the match started on the right foot for the local team, who increased their advantage through a goal from eleven meters from Lautaro Martinez at 55 minutes. After a new play, the Negriazul team’s score increased, increasing the advantage with a goal from Ivan perisic at 64 minutes. He later marked the Inter thanks to the success of Romelu lukaku in the 71st minute that established the 5-0. But later the visiting team at 79 minutes cut differences by means of a goal with a maximum penalty of Roberto Pereyra, concluding the confrontation with the result of 5-1.

During the match, changes were made to both teams. The players of the Inter who entered the game were Christian eriksen, Daniele padelli, Romelu lukaku, Ivan perisic Y Alexis Sanchez replacing Stefano sensi, Samir handanovic, Lautaro Martinez, Achraf hakimi Y Andrea Pinamonti, while changes in the Udinese They were Fernando llorente, Fernando Forestieri, Jean-Victor Makengo, Manuel Gasparini Y Martin Palumbo, who entered to supply Stefano okaka, Marvin zeegelaar, Rodrigo De Paul, Juan Musso Y Walace.

In the match, the referee warned only the home team with a yellow card. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Lautaro Martinez.

The Inter occupied the first place in the qualifying table with 91 points, occupying a place for access to the Champions League, after the dispute of this last match of the season, while the Udinese it was placed in fourteenth position with 40 points.

Data sheetInter:Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Kevin Bonifazi, Nahuel Molina, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Marvin Zeegelaar, Stefano Okaka and Roberto PereyraUdinese:Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D`Ambrosio, Andrea Ranocchia, Achraf Hakimi, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young, Andrea Pinamonti and Lautaro MartínezStadium:Giuseppe MeazzaGoals:Ashley Young (1-0, min. 8), Christian Eriksen (2-0, min. 44), Lautaro Martínez (3-0, min. 55), Ivan Perisic (4-0, min. 64), Romelu Lukaku (5-0, min. 71) and Roberto Pereyra (5-1, min. 79)