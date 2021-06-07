Three points for El Palmar’s locker after beating Deportiva Minera (5-0)

06/07/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

El Palmar showed his best version after thrashing 5-0 at the Sports Mining during the match played in the El Palmar Sports Center this Sunday. El Palmar He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Huércal-Overa and with a streak of three draws in a row in the competition. For its part, Sports Mining came from beating 7-0 at home at Minerva in the last game held. With this marker, the Palma team is first, while the Sports Mining it is third after the end of the match.

The first half of the match started in a favorable way for the Palma team, which kicked off at the El Palmar Sports Center thanks to a goal from Tiko in minute 20. He scored again El Palmar, who distanced himself with a goal from the penalty spot of Tyler gary shortly before the end, specifically in 44, thus closing the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

The second half of the match began in an unbeatable way for the local team, who increased their distance with a goal from Matias Aquino at 51 minutes. Afterwards, the locals again scored by means of a goal of Carlos in the 87th minute that established the 4-0 for El Palmar. Later the Palma team scored, increasing the score with a goal from With that moments before the final whistle, at 90, thus ending the match with a score of 5-0 on the scoreboard.

At the moment, both teams remain tied at 38 points in the classification of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the next day El Palmar will play against him Lorca away from home and Sports Mining will play his match against him Totana Olympic in his fiefdom.

Data sheetEl Palmar:Adrian Martinez, Andrés García, Pablo Martínez (Amador, min.67), Tato, Koke, Tyler Gary (Conesa, min.56), Salinas (Carlos, min.56), Sampa, Guillermo, Matias Aquino (Roberto, min. 67) and Tiko (Ramos, min.56)Deportiva Minera:Rafa Rubio, Chiqui, Castejon, Pani, Martinez, Gombo, Abenzá, Rossetto, Trujillo, Baños and El HassaniStadium:El Palmar Sports CenterGoals:Tiko (1-0, min. 20), Tyler Gary (2-0, min. 44), Matias Aquino (3-0, min. 51), Carlos (4-0, min. 87) and Conesa (5- 0, min. 90)