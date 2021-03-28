Three points for Cayón’s locker after beating Rinconeda (3-0)

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Cayon got the last three points of the year after beating the Corner 3-0 this Saturday at the Fernando Astobiza. The Cayon He arrived at the game with a strengthened spirit after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Atlético Albericia at home (0-2) and the other in front of Bezana in his fiefdom (5-0) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Corner won the Barquereño at home 1-0 and previously did so away from home, against the Revilla by 1-3. After the scoreboard, the locals took first place after the match, while the visitors remained in seventh position at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Cayon, who fired the starting gun at the Fernando Astobiza thanks to a goal from Miguel Angel in the 39th minute. The Cayonese team scored again, increasing distances by establishing the 2-0 by means of a goal from Jesus Laredo near the conclusion, in 44. After this, the first period ended with a score of 2-0.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent with a goal of Christian at 84 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 3-0 in the light.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Cayon they entered from the bench Diego, Christian, Estrada, Vegas and Alex Bolado replacing Cagigas, Rodrigo, Jesus Laredo, Miguel Angel and Chili, while changes by the Corner They were Adrian Torre, Javi pereda, From the castle, Jorge and Juan Carlos, which entered through Pedraja, Kevin, Arbutus, Unai and Lacuesta.

The referee decided to caution two players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to frames and by the Corner admonished Pedraja.

The Cayon occupied the first place in the qualifying table with 51 points, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this last match of the season, while the Corner it was placed in seventh position with 19 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetCayon:Raúl Domínguez, Víctor Fernández, Miguel Angel (Vegas, min.75), Chili (Alex Bolado, min.75), Resines, Javier, Fernández, Rodrigo (Cristian, min.63), Cagigas (Diego, min.63), Jesús Laredo (Estrada, min.75) and MarcosCorner:Samuel, Joaquín, Unai (Jorge, min.80), Lacuesta (Juan Carlos, min.80), Ivanín, Balbás, Adrian, Kevin (Javi Pereda, min.61), Madroño (Del Castillo, min.80), Pedraja (Adrián Torre, min.61) and UbaldoStadium:Fernando AstobizaGoals:Miguel Angel (1-0, min. 39), Jesús Laredo (2-0, min. 44) and Cristian (3-0, min. 84)