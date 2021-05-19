Three points for Anaitasuna FT’s locker after passing over Beasain KE (3-0)

05/19/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

The Anaitasuna and the Beasain KE ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division this Wednesday with a victory by Anaitasuna FT for a score of 3-0. The Anaitasuna FT He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Deusto. On the visitors’ side, the Beasain KE he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the San Ignacio. With this result, the Azcoitian set is first, while the Beasain KE It is sixth after the end of the game.

During the first part of the duel none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the match started for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ander in minute 52. After this, a new occasion allowed the Azcoitian team to increase the score thanks to a goal from Julen aramendi at 58 minutes, allowing the 2-0. Again he dialed the Anaitasuna FT, which increased differences by making it 3-0 thanks to a goal from Xabi shortly before the end, specifically in 89, concluding the match with a final result of 3-0.

The coach of the Anaitasuna gave entrance to Ander, Mikel Pastrian, Leta, Lur Y Guillo for Ilzarbe, Aramendi, Mikel Arzalluz, Odri and Izagirre, Meanwhile he Beasain KE gave the green light to Oier, Urteaga, Beñat Y Francisc, which came to replace Aizpurua, The fountain, Garmendia Y Markel Pita.

In the duel the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Aiert.

At the moment, the Anaitasuna he is left with 43 points and the Beasain KE with 34 points.

Data sheetAnaitasuna FT:Mikel Ruiz, Aranbarri, Odri (Lur, min.82), Izagirre (Guillo, min.88), Azkoitia, Julen Aramendi, Aramendi (Mikel Pastrian, min.63), Ilzarbe (Ander, min.45), Xabi, Markel Eskurtza and Mikel Arzalluz (Leta, min.82)Beasain KE:Gelbentzu, Balerdi, Imaz, Aiert, Garmendia (Beñat, min.63), Aizpurua (Oier, min.45), Jonma, Markel Pita (Francisc, min.70), Lafuente (Urteaga, min.63), Joanes and ArruabarrenaStadium:TxerloiaGoals:Ander (1-0, min. 52), Julen Aramendi (2-0, min. 58) and Xabi (3-0, min. 89)