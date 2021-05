Three people were found dead after a shooting that occurred Sunday night inside a house located in southwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to the scene at a residence located at 191st Terrace and 129th Avenue in SW Miami, county police officers said.

Two women and a man were found dead at the scene, following a shooting that police say may have been domestic in nature.

This is a story in development, come back for more information.