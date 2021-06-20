Three people die and two others are missing by accident with inflatable tubes in North Carolina river



Tubing or using inflatable tubes in water activities is a popular distraction in various parts of the world.

Photo: Sean Gallup / .

Three people died and two others are missing after inflatable tubes in which they were sailing were untied and floated above a Duke Energy dam on the Dan River in Eden, North Carolina.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reported that nine people were enjoying a day out in the body of water on Wednesday. when several of the tubes came loose.

The ABC 11 report detailed that a Power plant employee called 911 in the afternoon to alert that some people may be in danger.

Four survivors were found by construction employees

Four of the people were found by construction employees around 3:30 pm holding on to various items.

Several rescue boats and helicopters from the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Virginia AirLife joined the search efforts.

The survivors at the time were identified as: Rueben Villino, 35; his 14-year-old son, Eric Villino; his 18-year-old daughter Irene Villino and Karlos Villino, 14.

Three fatalities so far

The three fatalities were identified as: Bridish Crawford, 27, and mother of some of Rueben’s children; Antonio Ramon, 30, and Sophie Wilson, 14.

“We are going to remain positive that we are going to be able to perform a rescue rather than a recovery,” Rodney Cates, Rockingham County emergency services director, said Friday.

Two people are still missing, one of them a minor

At the moment, the authorities are looking for Thressa Villino, Rueben’s sister, and a child under 7 years old, identified as Isiah, Crawford’s son.

“We have a plane that has flown the river. They flew six miles into Virginia, came back, widened the perimeter and flew over the area of ​​land adjacent to the river, “Cates said.

Although tube rides are common in the area, people are advised not to approach near the dam as the drop is quite steep.