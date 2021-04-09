Three Pennsylvania men plead guilty to impersonating IRS employees and stealing between $ 150.00 and $ 250,000



The fraud system involved call centers in India.

Photo: StefanCoders / Pixabay

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a phone plan in which a group of people called posing as IRS employees to collect taxes from their victims.

Michael Galanis, 32, was charged with fraud in February 2020 along with two other men, Barry Nealer and Ronnell Taylor Jr.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved call centers located in India, which used US phone numbers to make calls appear to originate within the country.

The calls first played a recorded voice to victims in the US The voice fraudulently claimed that they were calling from the IRS to collect a tax payment.

The recorded voice then provided a US-based phone number for people to call to resolve the issue.

By dialing this number, the victims were actually calling Indian call centers.

Callers at call centers told victims they owed the IRS money and demanded immediate payment with a gift card or other means, according to the US attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

The role of the Galanis was to activate cell phones in the US to aid fraud. Throughout the scam, activated cell phones in the Western Pennsylvania Districtto.

It is estimated that they managed to scam between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000.

Federal District Judge Stephanie Haines scheduled sentencing for August.

Cases against Nealer, 40, of Pittsburgh, and Taylor, 37, are pending.

–You may also be interested in: California restaurant owner sentenced to 30 months in prison for not paying taxes