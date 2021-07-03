Three penalty positions for Vettel for ruining Alonso’s time

07/03/2021

On at 20:02 CEST

The incident they have starred in Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso in Q2 The Austrian Grand Prix has had consequences. The German driver, who had finished eighth in Q3 after blocking Alonso on his Q2 fastest lap and knocking the Spaniard out of the game, has been sanctioned by the FIA ​​with three positions on the starting grid for this Sunday’s race ( DAZN, 3:00 pm), so it will finally start 11th. The two-time Spanish champion regretted that “whatever happens, whether there is a penalty or not, for us the weekend is over.”

With the checkered flag in Q2, Alonso was launched, improving his times in all sectors, until he found Vettel slowing down his march and had to avoid him, spoiling his attempt and falling eliminated, which has left him 14th on the grid, when the Asturian aspired to “5th or 6th in our best classification of the year long”.

Race Direction He reported before the classification was finalized that the commissioners would investigate the incident in the early afternoon. Vettel and Alonso They entered the hearing at 4:50 p.m. local time to testify and almost three hours later, the stewards announced that they would impose three penalty spots on the grid for Sunday’s race and a point in his Super License to the German Aston Martin driver.

In the statement they say that after reviewing the video evidence and listening to the two protagonists and their respective teams, “Vettel was the last car in a row of three and it bothered Alonso, so he had to abort his fastest lap.” This means breaking article 31.5 of the F1 sports regulations for “hindering” another car and therefore the stewards consider that Vettel is guilty.

On the other hand, they also called Bottas and Carlos Sainz, who received no penalty, despite being investigated for also slowing down between turns 9 and 10 during Q2 ahead of Vettel. The stewards considered that all the pilots in front of them did the same and that there was not “a complete culprit”.