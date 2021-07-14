Three out of four patients in Andalusian ICU due to covid “are between 50 and 60 years old and are a denier of the vaccine”

An ambulance arrives at the Hospita Virgen de las Nieves in Granada (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu via .)

72% of the people admitted to the ICU in Andalusia for coronavirus are “deniers”, that is, “people who have not wanted to get the vaccine”, “between 50 and 60 years old”.

The data has been given by the vice president of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council.

When analyzing the situation of Andalusian hospitals as a result of the new admissions that covid-19 is causing, Marín has indicated that it is “very atypical that people who were already vaccinated, between 50 and 60 years old,” were in ICU ”. For this reason, he has highlighted that “72%” of the 122 current patients in critical care units (132 according to Health) are “deniers” of the vaccine, after which he has made an appeal in favor of vaccination.

The Andalusian Government spokesman, Elías Bendodo, has influenced the figures to highlight that 64% of the 102 people who have entered community hospitals this past weekend for the virus “were not vaccinated.”

In addition, he has warned that “the age of the people who enter continues to decrease”, so that “40%” of those weekend income correspond to “under 40 years of age, and of them, 85% do not is vaccinated by the circumstances that are.

Along these lines, Bendodo has defended that these figures show that “vaccination works”, because the people who have been injected with the two doses “get such a high immunization” that, although they can get the coronavirus, they achieve that “the disease it does not evolve and lead to hospital admission ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

