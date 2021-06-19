Three out of four employers will require at least 50% of their workforce to go to the workplace

MEXICO CITY

Three out of every four employers in the country will require that at least 50% of their workforce go to the workplace all or most of the time, due to the type of roles they play, according to the human capital consultancy ManpowerGroup .

However, most are working to incorporate new types of flexibility into roles traditionally seen as inflexible.

According to their most recent survey on post-pandemic work, after health problems, the main concern of workers is to get back to the way things were, which means losing their new flexibility and having to return to the workplace every day. days.

The numbers indicate that eight out of 10 workers want a better life-career balance in the future.

“This is the opportunity to transform a future that is closer than we think.”

