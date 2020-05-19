82 percent of Spanish users ofInternetThey invent their own passwords, instead of generating them with a security solution, while 60 percent do not know how to check if any of their credentials has already been leaked, according to cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Passwords are the most common method of authentication, but they only work if they are confidential and difficult to crack. The number of applications that require them is increasing, and therefore the Russian company has highlighted the need to store passwords more securely, as stated in the report ‘KasperskyDefending digital privacy: taking personal protection to the next level ‘.

Almost half of the users surveyed in Spain (49%) affirmremember all your passwords,which can be difficult if security requirements, such as complexity and uniqueness, are to be met. Precisely, 82 percent say they invent their own passwords for their services.

15 percent keep them written in a file or document stored in theircomputer, while 16 percent use the browser of the computer, smartphone or tablet to store them.

However, there are ways to check if the password has been filtered, for example, through services such as‘Have I Been Pwned?’,They maintain a database in which users can check if their passwords have been included in public leaks or data breaches. Despite this, 60 percent do not know how to check if the keys to their services have been the victim of any leak.

One in three suffers leaks

The report also shows that, globally, a third (34%) of consumers have suffered incidents in which their personal information has been exposed without their consent, a figure that increases to 39 percent amongage range from 25 to 34 years.

Likewise,four out of five Internet users surveyed (82%)They have tried to eliminate publicly available private information on channels such as web pages or social networks, but a third of them (37%) did not know how to do it.

Internet users also take measures to protect themselves while browsing, and 43 percent of them claim to hide their information fromcybercriminals, from the web pages you visit (41%) and from other people who use your devices (37%).

Additionally, 28 percent of respondents say it is important for them to keep their searches onpornographic contentWhile 21 percent are very concerned about the collection of their user data that occurs from their mobile phones.

To ensure the security of personal data, Kaspersky recommends security measures to users such as minimizing the number of people with whom the information is shared.login informationto account, and of course never leave passwords where others can find them.

Other measuresthey are to use strong and robust passwords generated by security solutions and to find out if any of the passwords that you use to access ‘online’ accounts have been compromised, in order to take appropriate measures.

.