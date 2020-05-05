Season 2 of The Mandalorian completed its filming phase shortly before the world was completely affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). This implies that their post-production is continuing remotely from home while teleworking measures are being followed in the United States. The star wars series it catapulted to stardom after a flawless first season and hopes that the second can be released this fall in Disney plus.

A few weeks ago rumors began to be heard about who would be the directors in charge of directing the chapters of season 2 of The Mandalorian. Names like James Mangold, Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed or the return of Bryce Dallas-Howard rang loud in those rumors.

It didn’t take long for James Mangold to deny the rumors linking him to season 2 of the Star Wars series, but the rest of the filmmakers have remained silent, until now. And there is no better day than Star Wars day to confirm the involvement in the direction of The Mandalorian.

Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) has confirmed this via Twitter with a photo of the Mandalorian’s helmet.

# MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUk5Xfs0JE – Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 4, 2020

Robert Rodríguez (Sin City) has also not missed the opportunity to re-engage in a series with such a western flavor. The director has shared a photo accompanied by the small star of the series, Baby Yoda, confirming that he would participate in the second season of the series. Bryce Dallas-Howard has also confirmed that he will return in season 2 of The Mandalorian. The director and actress directed Chapter 4 of Season 1 of the Star Wars series.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian # MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW – Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

What do you expect from the season 2 of the Mandalorian?

