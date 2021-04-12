Three of the four associations of judges ask the EU to act before the “clear risk of violation” of the rule of law in Spain

Meeting of the National Committee of the AJFV (Photo: ASOCIACIÓN JUDICIAL FRANCISCO DE VITORIA)

Three of the four associations of the judicial career have alerted the European Commission of the “clear risk of serious violation of the rule of law in Spain”. In a letter signed by the Professional Association of the Judiciary (APM), the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association (AJFV) and the Independent Judicial Forum (FJI) have denounced the dangerous situation that exists after the latest reforms of the Judicial Branch that have driven by the Government.

According to El País, the recipients of the letter are the Vice President of the EU for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, and the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders. Both are informed that what is being called “a political interference in the Judiciary” is taking place, something that would jeopardize their independence and impartiality.

The three signatory entities represent more than 2,500 judges and move on the right and center-right spectrum. “Despite the fact that the Commission has already expressed its concern about the possible limitation of guarantees to judicial independence in Spain, the recommendations that have been proposed are still being ignored and, unfortunately, the line of gradually drilling into independence continues. judicial ”, they point out.

“He walked in the opposite direction”

They also condemn that instead of undertaking a reform “once and for all” on the system for appointing the members of the CGPJ for the judges themselves to do, “it is moving in the opposite direction.”

In the opinion of the aforementioned associations, therefore, a strategy of “disempowerment of the General Council of the Judiciary and its colonization by political parties” has been implemented. This, they add, no …

