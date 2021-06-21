three of his sons want to testify against him

Four months later, Jolie presented documents in which she questioned the judge’s refusal to take into account the evidence that she believed was pertinent to the case, including the testimonies of her children.

According to today’s plaintiff, Jolie’s children also asked her questions about her favorite movies. (Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of children, critical evidence to present her case,” the documents explain.

A few months before joint custody was awarded, Maddox, 19, testified against his father: “It wasn’t very flattering to Brad,” a source told US Weekly. He added that the teenager “does not use the Pitt last name in documents that are not legal; instead he uses Jolie.”

According to this informant, Angelina Jolie’s son wants to legally change his last name and only use hers.