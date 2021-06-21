Three of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children wanted to testify against their father



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in better times.

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA. / . / .

Although the divorce process of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt officially came to an end in 2019, the two actors have since been embroiled in a seemingly endless legal battle for custody of five of their six children in common.

The situation has become even more complicated because since last summer the interpreter has tried unsuccessfully to get the judge in charge of the case to withdraw, claiming that she maintains both a professional and business relationship with the legal representatives of her ex-husband and that there would be ignored key evidence in the case.

Now a series of new documents have come to light that Angelina presented last December and that would show that three of the six children from the old marriage were more than willing to testify against their father, although their identities have not transcended. However, it can be ruled out that it was Maddox, the first-born of the actress who she adopted alone before meeting Brad, because he has already taken the stage to talk about his father-child relationship in a very little positive way and, being of legal age, he has never been part of the custody agreement.

In May, a provisional custody order was issued granting the couple joint custody of their minor children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who are now They are 12 years old. Despite how disappointed she was with that decision, Angelina has not yet thrown in the towel and a hearing is scheduled to be held on July 9 in which she will try again to assign another judge to the case.

Keep reading:

The video of Jailyne Ojeda showing her voluptuous curves in a tiny white bikini

Jennifer López’s idea so that Ben Affleck can be with his children again

Zuleyka Rivera boasts a great body in a bikini and raises the temperature of her fans