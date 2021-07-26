Three new ‘The Exorcist’ films are underway

Last December it was announced that David Gordon Green, director of ‘Halloween Night’, would direct another sequel sequel to a classic horror film of the 70s: The one with nothing more and nothing less than ‘The Exorcist‘.

Well, now The New York Times and Bloody Disgusting anticipate that this sequel has become an ambitious project that will consist of a total of three films. All three will be produced by Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment and will be distributed in partnership by Universal Pictures and Peacock (both owned by Comcast Corporation) upon payment of attention, a whopping $ 400 million.

The aforementioned Green will direct at least the first of these three films, which will be released in theaters in the United States on October 13, 2023, while the other two could be released directly on the streaming platform, remember, present for the moment only in United States.

Peter Sattler (‘Camp X-Ray’) will be in charge of writing the script for this first installment from a story devised by Scott Teems (screenwriter of ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’), Danny McBride and Green himself . A first installment that as we say, like ‘Halloween night’ of 2018, be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film in which the Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn returns to give life to Chris MacNeil, the long-suffering mother of the possessed on that occasion.

The protagonism however falls on Leslie Odom Jr. (‘Central Park’, ‘A night in Miami …’), the father of a young man who was possessed and who precisely got in touch with the character of Burstyn in search of help.

Finally, remember that Green has pending the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’ in October 2021 and 2022, respectively.