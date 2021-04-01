Three new species of blind weevils discovered in the Canary Islands

The journal Subterranean Biology has just published the discovery of three new species of weevils Blind in the Canary Islands of the genus Baezia, endemic to the islands. They are Baezia aranfaybo, found in El Hierro, and Baezia madai and Baezia tizziri, located in La Palma.

The researchers who have participated in this work are Heriberto López, Carmelo Andújar and Brent Emerson, from the Institute of Natural Products and Agrobiology of the CSIC (IPNA-CSIC), the palm entomologist Rafael García and Pedro Oromí, professor of entomology at the University of La Laguna (ULL).

The article describes the morphological characteristics of the captured specimens of these new species. They present the typical adaptations of the fauna that lives underground: they are blind, with elongated and flat bodies and slightly depigmented.

Like other subterranean weevils described in Canary Islands, it is believed that these new species feed on roots, since known specimens were captured with underground traps installed near the base of large laurel trees, where roots are abundant, or within or near roots in the interior of volcanic tubes.

The species ‘Baeza madai’. / A. Machado

Guanche-inspired names

The new species Baezia aranfaybo, from the north of El Hierro, has been named in reference to Aranfaybo, a mythological animal sacred to the bimbache aborigines from the island, who also lived in a cave. The other two species discovered are typical of La Palma, one from the municipality of El Paso and the other from Garafía.

Baezia madai is a rare species of which only one specimen of a volcanic tube is known from the south of the island and which has been named in reference to Madai, a Guanche word that means deep and that alludes to the habitat of this weevil: a deep cave.

The other palm species is Baezia tizziri, of which only two specimens are known, and whose discovery caused the same surprise as a light ray in the dark. Hence the name tizziri, a Guanche term that means ‘ray of light’.

Habitat difficult to study

Researchers have tried for years to capture more of these species to base their scientific descriptions on the greatest possible morphological variability, but to no avail.

As Heriberto López comments “it is really difficult to work with this fauna, since we can only sample in the immensity of the underground world of the Canary Islands through volcanic tubes, mines or galleries, or installing special traps underground in certain places, which allows us to study a ridiculous proportion of this habitat ”.

Heriberto Lopez

Finding these species of underground life is often a matter of luck, which always leaves the question of whether they are really rare or, on the contrary, they are abundant but difficult to find by living in a habitat so hard to sample.

This group of scientists has spent decades studying the biodiversity of the underground environment of the Canary Islands and has demonstrated with their publications its unexpected richness and diversity, source of future discoveries. It is a difficult fauna to study, not only because it lives underground, but also because apparently they have few populations, with few exceptions, which increases the already difficult task of capturing specimens.

The use of systems sampling developed specifically for this, the hours of work and the enthusiasm to discover and make known this biodiversity are the key to the success of these researchers.

The species ‘Baezia tizziri’. / A. Machado

Protect biodiversity

The active search for invertebrates in the different underground habitats of the Canary Islands not only allows the discovery of new species, but also provides data on the distribution of rare or little known ones.

The active search for invertebrates in the different underground habitats of the Canary Islands provides data on the distribution of rare or little known

The incorporation of precise information about its distribution in databases such as the Canary Islands Biodiversity Data Bank It’s very important. After consulting them, the actions carried out by local governments in natural areas may take into account the subterranean species that reside in them, a type of fauna that is especially sensitive to the transformation of their habitats.

Some of these new species of Baezia They live in areas that could be altered by human activities such as road or housing infrastructures, so it is convenient that their distributions are collected in the databases managed by the Administration and thus prevent their populations from being affected, the scientists point out.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.