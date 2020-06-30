David Griffin, the executive vice president of New Orleans Pelicans He is the one who has given the news, reserving the name of the players who have tested positive for coronavirus due to an attempt to maintain their privacy. « COVID has a huge impact on the NBA, we are all facing a common enemy. Detection mechanisms are working and we are going to try to manage it in the best possible way, » said a man who expressed his concern on ESPN about the coach’s exposure. , Alvin Gentry, 65 years old and, therefore, a population at risk.