Three new matches added to AEW Double or Nothing

Three new bouts added to AEW Double or Nothing. During the show last night, three more bouts were announced for the PPV.

When there are just under 10 days left for the next AEW PPV, Double or Nothing the card is already taking shape and today there are already eight bouts that we know for that event, with seven on the main card and one at the Buy In prior to the show.

Yesterday there were four announced bouts, although we talked about one of them in another note, here we have to talk about three of them, where the protagonists are the women of the company since two of those three bouts are from this division.

The first female match that we have to talk about is the one that will have the title at stake and where Hikaru Shida will face Nyla Rose in a No DQ match and no count out with the AEW female title at stake. Shida qualified for the bout after winning a fatal four way against Britt Baker, Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford. After the match Rose confronted Shida while she was being interviewed and attacked her with a kendo blow to the head.

The second female match also came out of this fatla four way match and that is that Britt Baker applied her lockjaw submission to Kris Statlander while Shida was proclaimed winner of the match. Despite the conclusion of the fight, Baker did not release the key and this led to the formalization of the fight for the PPV.

The third fight is the one that we will see in the Buy-In of the show and will face Private Party vs. Best Friends with the stipulation that the winners will be the next challengers to the company’s tag team championships now held by Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

