There is still a popular belief that speed is the only thing that really matters when we talk about Internet connections, but the reality is very different. There are many other things that matter, such as the stability of the connection and its quality, for example.

In this article we are going to discover three myths about the Internet and the speed of the connection that still exist and that are maintained even among users with certain knowledge, and that we must overcome once and for all.

1.-I need a very high Internet connection speed

The more the better, that is the general belief that exists today, but the reality is different. We don’t need a 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps connection to enjoy a good experience of use on the Internet, in fact, much more modest values ​​are enough for us.

An Internet connection that offers Symmetrical and stable 50 Mbps is more than enough to enjoy web browsing, streaming multimedia content with 4K resolution and even cloud gaming through the main providers of this type of service.

If the Internet connection is going to be used by several people, having a speed of 100 Mbps or more may be a good idea, but it is not necessary to reach 600 Mbps. Keep in mind, though, that a faster connection will will allow download content in less time, something especially useful we resort a lot to the cloud or if we frequently download platform games like Steam.

2.-The connection speed does not depend on my PC

Many users still think that the speed of their Internet connection cannot be affected by your PC, and that the correct operation of this only depends on the ISP (Internet connection service provider) and the router, But the reality is very different.

The speed of your connection can be affected by the way you are connected to the Internet, by the state of your PC in general (software, hardware, malware) and by the state of the services you are trying to access. For example, it will be useless to have a 600 Mbps connection hired if you use a 100 Mbps Ethernet port to connect the router to your PC, since only you will be using 100 Mbps.

Another example, if you have malware on your PC that steals resources from your Internet connection, high speed won’t do you any good. The good condition of all connected devices, and the use of the appropriate hardware is essential to make the most of an Internet connection.

3.-A high speed always guarantees a good Internet connection

It is another widespread myth. A provider can offer us a 1 Gbps internet connection, but we are talking about a theoretical maximum and not a guaranteed minimum. This means that in the contract the provider can guarantee us a lower minimum (800 Mbps, for example).

When it comes to overhead connections this doesn’t have to be a major problem, but in tighter connections it is a reality that we must take into account before contracting with an Internet connection service provider.

On the other hand, remember that having a high speed is not synonymous with a good Internet connection. Aspects like stability, signal quality and latency they are essential to enjoy a truly good connection. It is useless to have a speed of 1 Gbps if we are going to have very high latencies or if we are going to lose the connection constantly.

