Three myths you must forget

Graphics memory has been, for many years, a fundamental component in the PC world. I still remember when, in the mid-nineties, I received my first PC, it came with a 1MB SiS graphics card that, due to its low memory, did not allow me to use high resolutions or color densities, at least not simultaneously.

Surprised? Well you shouldn’t, one of the most important tasks of graphic memory is to hold the color information of each pixel on the screen, and higher resolution, and color density, more amount of graphic memory we will need. This is not, today, a problem, but in the late eighties and also in the nineties it was a topic that was fully topical.

To give you an idea, using 1080p resolution and 24-bit color depth in an image requires a total of 6 MB graphics memory. However, it must be taken into account that we are talking about a static image, and that pixels, and color information, are not the only thing that consume graphic memory. As we told you at the time in this guide, elements as necessary as textures, image depth and, in general, everything necessary to generate a frame (shadow maps, lighting, etc.) pass through the graphic memory.

The higher the resolution, and the greater the color depth, the greater the memory consumption of all these elements, although today what most influences, by far, the consumption of graphic memory, is the quality of the textures. Some games, like DOOM Eternal, choose not to offer a specific texture quality setting, instead putting an option called “texture pool size,” which tells the game how much texture data to load at one time. Higher levels load more textures simultaneously, which can help improve image quality, especially on distant elements.

Yes, graphic memory is an old acquaintance with which we have all had our pluses and minuses, I am convinced of it, and it was also had a moment of great heyday as “Master in Marketing” tool for unscrupulous sellers who sold you a PC as a gaming model because it had 2 GB of graphics memory, but they did not say that it was mounted on a GT 710, a chestnut that even drowned with games before its generation.

Time has passed, but the myths have not only not been overcome, but others have also emerged around this component that are not doing any good, and that are going more and more. I have seen in many comments that you have published during the last months that you have doubts about topics such as the actual use of graphics memory in games, and also about its impact on performance. For this reason, I have encouraged myself to do this article where I am going to explain, in detail, three recent myths that we must park at once.

1.-Games now need much more graphics memory

This myth has been enhanced by the unfortunate strategy of certain radical fans who have applauded to the extreme that AMD has included 16 GB of graphics memory in the Radeon RX 6000, which, be careful, I think is perfect, since it has been proven that many of its previous generation graphics cards have aged better than their NVIDIA counterparts because they have precisely more graphics memory, but you cannot say things that are not true.

To understand how a game works we must be clear about two concepts, memory occupied and memory consumed. Occupied memory is that which a game has decided to reserve for itself, but this does not mean that it really needs it, it has simply acted preventively because it has detected that the graphics card we are using has an enormous amount of memory. On the contrary, the memory consumed is the one that that game really needs to work well.

I am sure, dear reader, that you are asking yourself this question: “Is it really that big of a difference that both concepts can make?” Well yes it is, and to understand it we are going to see some examples. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 works, without problems, with an RTX 2060, a graphics card that has 6 GB of graphic memory, even in 4K and ultra quality, since it maintains a stable 40 FPS on average. However, if we run it on an RTX 2080 Ti with 11 GB of graphics memory, using 1080p resolution and maximum quality, the graphics memory consumption is close to 9 GB. Based on this, it shouldn’t work on the RTX 2060, let alone 4K, right?

Another example we have in Horizon Zero Dawn, a game that can consume up to 7 GB of graphic memory in 1440p and 8 GB in 2160p running on an RTX 2080 Ti, but that, again, moves smoothly on a 6GB RTX 2060 graphics memory at 1440p with maximum quality, and at 2160p by fine-tuning the settings, not because of a problem associated with a possible lack of graphics memory, but because it is very poorly optimized.

You have it clear, right? Consumed memory and used memory are two very different things, and being clear about the difference between the two is essential to overcome this myth. We have not taken a magical leap in time, the games that come to PC are still adaptations of developments that start from the base of 2013 consoles, whose hardware has been obsolete for years, so no, the graphics memory requirement was not doubled while napping.

2.-More graphics memory equals much more power

I know that more than one will tell me that it is not a new myth, but in part it is, since now it is approaching under an idea as simple as it is inadequate: having more graphics memory improves performance in games. This is not true, and can lead us to make terribly wrong decisions. Think, for example, of the damage this can do to someone who decides to buy an RTX 3060 instead of an RTX 3070 because the former has 12 GB of graphics memory and the latter 8 GB. Yes, laugh, but think that not everyone has the same degree of knowledge.

The performance of a graphics card is not determined by the amount of graphics memory it brings, but by the concurrence of a set of fundamental elements that, broadly speaking, and in order not to extend unnecessarily, we can summarize as follows:

Architecture, the more advanced it is, the better. For example, RDNA 2 is superior to RDNA. GPU, understood as a whole. The more shaders, TMUs, ROPs, the more powerful it will be. Working frequency, the higher the amount of MHz, the more performance. Data bus and graphics memory speed, since both determine the bandwidth, that is, the speed of bidirectional communications between the graphics memory and the GPU.

Well, how does it affect graphics memory then? This component can limit the capabilities of a graphics card, that does not admit discussion. For example, in games like DOOM Eternal, we can’t activate certain graphics settings if we don’t have enough graphics memory, and the same can happen in other games, but what we should not think is that a model that has more graphics memory will already perform, yes or yes, much better than another just for that, in fact in many cases the opposite can happen. Continuing with the previous example, an RTX 3070 is between 32% and 40% more powerful than the RTX 3060, even though it only has 8GB of graphics memory.

Having more graphics memory will not give you more power, but it can allow you to access certain graphic settings that you would not have available if your graphics card had a smaller amount, there is no more, and you should always keep in mind that, in this sense, The concept of consumed memory prevails, not that of used memory.

3.-I can activate the maximum settings without fear, the graphic memory is a story

Let’s see, it’s not a story, what happens is that not all games handle this requirement in the same way, and they do not have the same dependency on that component. As I have said before, there are titles that are so restrictive that they directly prevent us from activating specific graphic quality settings if we do not reach a minimum of available graphic memory. However, there are also others that exaggerate it, such as the latest Resident Evil installments based on the RE Engine, and that allow us to exceed the memory requirement without problem.

Just because you can configure a game to the maximum without reaching the graphics memory requirement does not mean that it will work well. Perhaps you do not notice problems in the rate of frames per second, and it is even probable that everything seems to go smoothly until, suddenly, you reach an area where a high graphic load appears and “boom”, you begin to notice stuttering problems , failures in loading textures and seeing elements that do not finish completing the rendering process on time.

Don’t you know what happened? Well, I’ll explain it to you, that the game wanted to occupy more graphics memory than your card has, and when it found that its real capacity was less than what I expected, you had to start emptying and filling cycles that have generated a very marked redundant work, which has stopped the normal operation of the game in its tracks.

This point is one of the most complicated because, as I say, it varies a lot depending on each game. In Resident Evil 2 Remake, for example, I had a specific problem for exceeding the graphic memory consumption, but it only occurred in one area, in the first confrontation with Birkin, when a high density of smoke accumulates. In all the hours that I threw him out afterwards, I didn’t have any problems again. If you want to rush in this type of games your only option is the trial and error method, configure a setting that in theory you couldn’t move and test.