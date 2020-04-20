These desserts in a glass, jar or cup fascinate us, there are so many alternatives that exist to prepare them that we could not stand it and we leave you 3 more options to add to the previous ones. One more delicious than the other, be sure to try them.

For those with a sweet tooth, here are three more recipes:

Lemon dessert in glasses

250 ml milk cream

250 ml condensed milk

4 lemons (large)

200 g vanilla shortbread cookies (crushed)

Pour condensed milk and heavy cream into a bowl. Whisk until ingredients are fully integrated. Without stopping to beat, add the lemon juice. You will notice that the mixture acquires a thick texture.

For the assembly, place a layer of crushed cookies, half cream, another layer of cookies and cream until the top, decorate with lemon zest. Refrigerate at least 3 hours

Chocotorta in glass

30 Chocolinas Cookies

1 tbsp instant coffee or cocoa

50 cc of hot milk (to dissolve coffee or cocoa)

250 gr of dulce de leche

250 gr of cream cheese

Beat the cream cheese with the dulce de leche in a bowl until it is a homogeneous paste. Crush the cookies. Reserve some to decorate. Dip the cookies in coffee or cocoa dissolved in hot milk, and place two tablespoons of wet cookies in each cup.

Then put a layer of the filling, another of cookies wet with coffee.

Put a last layer of filling and decorate with bits of cookies or cocoa.

Caramelized apple dessert

Crushed Vanilla Cookies

Greek (or plain) yogurt with sugar

4 apples

Two tablespoons of butter

3 spoonfuls of sugar

Cinnamon to taste

Crush the vanilla cookies and mix them with 1 tablespoon of melted butter (it looks like a wet sandblasting)

To prepare the caramelized apple: in a saucepan we put a tablespoon of butter, when it dissolves we put the apple cut into cubes, three tablespoons of sugar and optionally two tablespoons of rum, over low heat we will move, until it is soft and has a toasted tone . If they like to add cinnamon when they turn off the heat.

For the assembly, a layer of cookies, one of apple, one of yogurt, another of cookies, apple and yogurt. Decorate with caramelized apples at the end, sprinkle with cinnamon.

