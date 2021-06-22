Three more confirmations and a rejection in the United States for the Olympic Games

As the 2021 NBA Playoffs continue their frenetic pace with the Conference Finals, in USA prepare their fearsome team for the next Tokyo Olympics. If yesterday it was the turn to meet the first members with James Harden, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, today there have been 3 more.

Confirmed: in the Olympics there will also be three absolute stars as they are Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Kevin Love. Although not all is good news: another of those who rejected was Chris paul, one of the best point guards this season.