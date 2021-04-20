Three more autonomies enter ‘extreme risk’ due to covid, but Simón is optimistic: “You have to be satisfied”

The coronavirus epidemic continues to point to the upside, but does it still slowly and steadily two weeks have passed since the end of Holy Week. And it is that that dreaded explosion in contagions that was going to come from the hand of the greater mobility during the bridge has not come to pass, or at least that is how Health sees it.

“Right now it seems that the effect that we could have expected due to the increased mobility of Holy Week is not taking place with the data that we have as of today,” said Fernando Simón, director of the Ccaes, in his press conference on Monday. “The hypothesis would be that there would not have been an excessive effect of this mobility, it would have been a minor effect, “he added.

In fact, Simón is already talking about a stabilization in infections after being notified this Monday 21,071 new positives, 121 deaths and an incidence of 230.5 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a figure for the latter, 27 points higher than last Friday. However, if transmission continues to rise in the coming days, the epidemiologist said, “it would be a really small increase.”

“This fourth wave does not seem to be as large as we observed in the third and second”Simón added with optimism, who has valued the “good evolution” of the pandemic and wanted to thank the population for their effort to comply with the measures and get vaccinated. “We have to be satisfied and convinced that the work we do has its rewards up to a certain point,” he concluded.

Returning to the data of the day, the incidence has increased in 14 communities and rises on average by 8.2% compared to Friday, an increase that has led to three other autonomous regions – Andalusia (263.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days), Aragon (271.6) and Catalonia (254.3) – at the level of ‘extreme’ risk, where Navarra (428.8), Madrid (406.7) and the Basque Country (399.7) were already present. Currently, more than half of the Spanish population lives in areas at this dangerous threshold.

However, the incidence at 14 days has rebounded this Monday less than last week’s start (8.2% compared to 9.3%) and this same indicator, but at 7 days, has barely risen by 1.9% during the weekend, while last Monday it rose by 23.5%.

In hospitals, though the number of patients admitted to acute beds and ICUs has increased againIt is also true that they grow less than last Monday. There are currently 10,447 patients hospitalized for Covid (659 more than on Friday, compared to 887 a week ago) and 2,276 in the ICU (96 more compared to 113 last Monday).

Pressure on ICUs stands at 22.4% of beds with important differences between autonomous communities. The worst are La Rioja or Madrid with more than 40% occupancy, while Galicia (4.5%) and Murcia (3.7%) are the least pressured.