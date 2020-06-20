New York City Councilor Says Pandemic Affected Different Groups 3:28

New York (CNN Business) – Do you remember where you were on March 15? I remember it as the weekend when confinement went into effect in the United States. It was the last time he took 3-year-old Sunny to the park before the games closed. The last time I had guests at the table with me in New York. Everyone remembers exactly when the pandemic stopped time and restarted clocks, but it was about three months ago … At this time, in mid-March … What were you thinking then? What are you thinking now?

Now: At least 2 million cases in the US

According to the latest CNN numbers, through Johns Hopkins: “At least 2,093,448 cases of coronavirus in the United States; at least 115,730 deaths. ” The outbreak is expanding in some states. Don’t be fooled by calling this a “second wave”, it’s too early for that. Dan Diamond of Politico said in “Reliable Sources” on Sunday that a better analogy could be high tide and low tide: “We are flooded with cases” and barring a dramatic change, “there will continue to be a tide …”.

Don’t get used to this

Part of the danger is that “we get used to a certain basic level of illness and death, and it’s only news when things start to get better or worse,” Dr. James Hamblin told me. “We can’t get used to losing 800 to 1,000 Americans every day, which is what’s happening right now.”

I agree, we can’t get used to this, but hasn’t that attitude already been established among a significant portion of the American public?

Where are the medical experts from the Trump administration?

Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Robert Redfield mostly disappear from the national television interview circuit? It appears to be related to the White House’s desire to promote a “reopening” narrative. Dr. Fauci’s interview with Wolf Blitzer last Friday was the exception that confirms the rule: “He is no longer making regular appearances,” said Diamond. Instead, Fauci appears at industry conferences and local radio interviews. Over the weekend he spoke to The Telegraph, a UK newspaper. “I think it makes it much more difficult to get their messages across, especially in the midst of what is still a raging pandemic,” said Diamond. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, EIC at Kaiser Health News, agreed: There is a “big gap” in experience.

>> Yes, but … Diamond pointed out that he interviewed Director General of Health Jerome Adams just a few days ago. “The experts are contactable, but they are not as contactable as when they were standing in the press sessions every day, responding to reporters on the spot.”

>> Diamond also pointed to inconsistencies in the messages … between, say, the Black Lives Matter protests and church services … IMHO, every time a journalist raises health concerns about Trump’s planned rally in Tulsa, Trump’s rally is only going to bring up recent protests in response …

“Make my death meaningful”

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal spoke to me about her mother, who died last month at age 96. “She was treated by covid,” Rosenthal said, “but since she never had that positive test, the way we count deaths, it didn’t count. And that bothers me because we have the perception that the numbers are “bad” or “good” and it is about political reputation or commercial reputation, but the numbers are what we need: precise numbers to discover which is the most appropriate answers. And we are not receiving them at this time. And it’s often for political reasons. ” She said her mother would be saying, “Make my death meaningful …”

“The virus: what went wrong?”

Brian Lowry writes: For those who accuse the media of forgetting about the coronavirus, Frontline clearly has not. On Tuesday, the PBS show will air “The virus: What went wrong?”, A cleverly packaged breakdown of the slow response to the pandemic and the cost associated with it. The producers are the correspondent Martin Smith and Marcela Gaviria, and they are worth seeing, especially for those with bad reading habits in terms of comprehensive reporting on this topic …

FOR THE RECORD

– Donald G. McNeil Jr. is back on “The Daily” Monday morning for “an update on the state of the coronavirus,” says Michael Barbaro … (Twitter)

– Scott Gottlieb and Yuval Levin common sense: “The rest of 2020 guarantees flexibility and tolerance, trying different ways to adapt to new tests. In a country with such a fractured policy, this will not be a small challenge… ”(WSJ)

– CDC’s media relations office was told to “reject media requests from ‘anyone associated with Voice of America’, citing tweets from the White House accusing VOA of spreading Chinese propaganda.” . Read the response from VOA Director Amanda Bennett… (VOA)

– In case you missed it, the cover story on Sunday’s NYT Mag: “The Road to a Cure for Covid-19 …” (NYT)