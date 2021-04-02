three months between doses and fewer infections

The Public Health Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System has chosen this Thursday to reserve the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to health professionals and active social health professionals who are not first line. What do we know about her?

This week, an update with new vaccine data has been published as a preprint – not yet reviewed by other specialists – in The Lancet. The results confirm the overall efficacy of the vaccine, similar to the December results, but also include surprises.

The most encouraging piece of information is that, so far, it completely prevents severe disease

The first dose does not lose activity against symptoms and severe disease until at least 90 days have passed, which would allow the immunized population to be extended before needing a second dose. Against what might be expected, the effectiveness seems even higher if you wait those three months. In addition, the number of people with PCR positive was reduced by about half, suggesting that it could help slow transmission.

Against serious illness

The first publication of the trial included 131 positive cases, now 201 more have been added. At approved doses, the vaccine is 63% effective in preventing symptoms of the disease, similar to 62% in December. But the most encouraging piece of information is that, so far, it completely prevents severe disease. After three weeks of the first dose, 15 volunteers had to be hospitalized, and all 15 were in the control group.

“That is very good news,” he says. Marcos López Hoyos, head of the Immunology Service of the Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla (Santander) and president of the Spanish Society of Immunology, “that is the main objective of vaccines, after all.”

The surprises came when the data was broken down. The United Kingdom took the sudden decision to increase the separation between the doses of the vaccines up to three months, which prompted the regulators to ask for a specific analysis of what it could mean in terms of risk and efficacy. The development of the essay, somewhat stumbled, made it easy.

A win-win? The surprise of the intervals

Production delays, the fact that the trial was originally designed for a single dose – some patients later refused to receive the second – and the UK’s own decision led more people than expected to stick with a single dose longer than initially planned. The analysis of these volunteers found that the efficacy, after the first three weeks, was 76% up to three months.

Waiting 90 days for the booster would not only increase the number of immunized people, but the response obtained seems even greater

“It’s something strange,” Hoyos acknowledges. “It doesn’t make sense that efficacy seems greater with one dose than with two. This is probably not the case, and the result has to do with the type of analysis – a posteriori of the trial design, which tends to reduce reliability – and the groups being compared. On the other hand, after 90 days it does seem that there is a drop in efficiency, although the numbers are small. We need more data on this. In any case, it seems that immunity does not wane until after at least three months, which is positive. And, of course, that in no case means that you have to give up the second dose. “

The next surprise came when analyzing the efficacy according to the waiting time until the second dose. If the interval was less than 6 weeks, it was 55%. On the other hand, if it was done at 12 weeks or more, it rose to 82%. In other words, waiting 90 days to obtain the booster would not only increase the number of immunized people, but the response obtained seems even greater. The strategy has overtones of win-win.

Now, how can these results be explained? Why does waiting longer increase efficiency? “Honestly, I don’t have an explanation,” Hoyos confesses. “The researchers mention that it is something that has already been seen with other vaccines such as influenza or malaria, but in principle if 3-4 weeks have already passed it should not be very different. In any case, it tends to increase with each interval studied, so it seems consistent ”.

With all these data, the Public Health Commission of the Ministry of Health has decided to establish an interval of 10 to 12 weeks between the two doses.

About transmission

One of the conclusions that have been published from the preprint is that the vaccine reduces the transmission of the virus by 67%. However, this is data that we still do not know and that cannot be directly extrapolated from the trial.

If you decrease the positive cases, you should also reduce the possible infections. However, we cannot be certain, let alone the exact number

In fact, this number indicates that, in the group of volunteers who received the first dose of the vaccine, there were 67% fewer cases with positive PCR than in the group of volunteers who received placebo. In the case of those who had received two doses, the percentage was 49%, which seems more reliable due to the greater number of cases and because it responded to the original design.

This analysis was already present with the December results, but it went somewhat unnoticed, as it was not even commented on in the original article. Now the researchers have even included it in the press release with which they communicate the study and it is when it has begun to receive attention, hence it has been considered a surprise.

To obtain these data, they took advantage of the fact that, in the cohort from the United Kingdom (there were also from Brazil and South Africa), the volunteers were asked to take a weekly test themselves. Thus, they were able to detect not only obvious infections, but also those that could pass asymptomatically. The vaccine did not alter the number of infections that passed without symptoms, but it did decrease the number of total infections.

In good logic, if you reduce the positive cases, you should also reduce the possible infections. However, although it is very likely that it will, we cannot be certain, least of all the exact number. “We have not specifically measured transmission because that is a different type of study,” he clarified. Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group during a press conference on Wednesday. “What we have is a study that indicates the number of people who are no longer infected, and if you are not infected, you are not supposed to transmit the virus.”

Some real life variables might work in your favor. For example, if those vaccinated who pass the disease do so with fewer symptoms, they could be less contagious. But it must also be considered that the tests in asymptomatic patients were carried out by the volunteers themselves and only half presented the results, which could alter the numbers of real infected.

We still do not have much information about its results in people over 65 years of age, so it might be advisable to initially administer it to younger people

Marcos López Hoyos

Opinion in Stat magazine of Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, is that “there are too many variables to draw too many conclusions from this result. However, the trend is consistent and going in the right direction.

This is how López Hoyos also considers it. In addition, taking into account not only the reserves, but the fact that the vaccine seems to reduce infections but far from eliminating them, he emphasizes that “at least until reaching group immunity, vaccinated people should follow the same precautionary measures what if they weren’t ”.

In general, “it would be good to expand the data on some aspects, and of course it is convenient to wait for the review of the article by other specialists”, summarizes López Hoyos. “For example, we still do not have much information about its results in people over 65 years of age, so it might be advisable to initially administer it to younger people. But overall it seems safe and effective, especially on serious illness, which is the most important thing after all ”.

Comparisons between vaccines

Clinical trials of all covid vaccines are designed to primarily evaluate the disease with symptoms.

That of AstraZeneca It is the only one that has so far included comprehensive data on infections in asymptomatic patients, which allows more information on their effects and, potentially at least, on their possible impact on transmission.

Of the rest of the vaccines approved in Europe, about the vaccine Pfizer no results have been released in this regard, while on that of Modern there are only preliminary results: at the time of receiving the second dose, asymptomatic infections were reduced by 60% in the vaccinated group.

This data, together with the 95% efficacy on symptomatic infections after the two doses, could indicate that its sterilizing capacity (to prevent infection) is greater than that of AstraZeneca. But that would be a hasty conclusion.

“In order to say that one vaccine is better than another, specific studies should be designed to compare them,” says López Hoyos. “Although it is true that mRNA vaccines have shown surprising results, to this day I do not wear the shirt for any”.

The difficulty of comparing vaccines comes, for example, from the fact that their trials are taking place in different countries. Those of Pfizer and Moderna were made primarily in the United States. AstraZeneca’s was spread across the UK, Brazil and South Africa, places where variants of the virus are emerging.

Current vaccines use a protein from the original Wuhan coronavirus as a reference, and the new variants appear to be able to partially escape the immune response it generates.

An example has been seen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine: its effectiveness (against moderate or severe disease) in the United States was 72%, by only 57% in South Africa. And the effectiveness also depends on the parameter considered: fortunately, it prevented 100% of serious cases after 49 days in all countries.