Three months ago, Félix Verdejo confessed in an interview that he was afraid of failing his daughter



Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez during his victory at the 2012 Olympics in London.

About three months ago, the Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo declared in an interview with the Puerto Rican announcer “Deplaymaker” that he no longer fought in the ring to lift his ego but to show his daughter Miranda that he was the best.

In the exchange in One on One, published on YouTube on February 3, Verdejo said that since his daughter was born, today at two years old, he was a “different” man who did not want to fail the little girl.

“It is totally different. I see things from another point of view. Before maybe I didn’t have the hunger that I have now for wanting to be the best, for wanting to give the best future to my daughter, to my family. Maybe it was because of the vacilón and for being the ‘cheche’ of the film, but, thank God that she came into my life, and well, everything has changed drastically, and I am a different person, and everything that I am going to do is I make it with her present, because for every mistake I make in my life, she may pay for it ”, declared the boxer to the announcer of La Mega, a radio station on the island.

“It is sad that I, as hard as life has given me, and well, I return to make other mistakes that I have to regret and that she suffers,” continued the boxer, who was nicknamed “The Diamond.”

“I mean, what would it hurt to fail her?” Asked the interviewer.

“Sure,” Verdejo replied.

When asked if he was sure he would be a world boxing champion, the 27-year-old fighter replied: “One hundred percent sure I have the desire, the desire to be one, that I have the potential. Many people, inferior to me – without detracting from it – have been world champions. Because I do not?”.

Today, Verdejo battles behind bars at the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center, in Puerto Rico, after being indicted by a federal grand jury on the island of ssequestration and “carjacking” that culminated in the murder of Keishla Rodríguez and the baby in her womb, the product of an unofficial relationship with the athlete.

Along with him was accused Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, who reached the federal authorities on the island as a “cooperating witness”. According to the accusation statement against both, Keishla went on April 29 to an area in the metropolitan area where Verdejo summoned her, she got on the Dodge Durango bus where the suspect punched her in the face.

The duo then injected the young woman with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, tied her hands and feet with wires, placed a cement block on her, and threw her into the San José lagoon from the Teodoro Moscoso bridge when the 27-year-old he was still alive.

Miranda’s mother and Verdejo’s official partner, identified as Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, has not been identified as a person of interest or suspect in the case. However, social networks have been in charge of linking her to the crime.

Given this, Edwin Prado, who was the link between Cádiz Martínez and the federal authorities, insisted that neither Santiago Sierra nor his father had anything to do with the events. Santiago Sierra has not issued public statements on the case and Verdejo’s arrest. The last time the trail was seen was coming out of one of the interviews with agents of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Puerto Rico Police Department in San Juan. The young woman disguised herself with a black hood and the mask of the same color, and made no statements to the press.

