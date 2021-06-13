Three mistakes to avoid when placing it

You already have it, you have finally received your Wi-Fi repeater. You are looking forward to placing it and starting to enjoy a high-speed wireless connection in those corners of your home that, in the past, were inaccessible to you. Congratulations, But are you clear on how and where you should place it? It is a seemingly simple question, in a socket and within the reach of the router, but this one has some nuances that you must take into account.

Fulfilling these two conditions will not guarantee an optimal placement of the router, and for that reason we have decided to give shape to this article, where we will see with you three frequent mistakes that are commented when placing a Wi-Fi repeater, and that you should avoid at all costs if you do not want to ruin your user experience. Without further ado, we enter the matter, but I take this opportunity to remind you that you can leave any questions you have in the comments.

1.-Wi-Fi distance and repeater: Move it too far from the router

We have a bad habit of pushing the distance with the router as much as possible when placing the Wi-Fi repeater, and this is not only a mistake, but also may end up completely ruining our user experience. The reason is very simple, if we place the repeater very far from the router, it may receive the signal, but not with enough intensity to repeat it correctly and stably.

Ideally, you should place the repeater in a reasonable location, where it receives the signal properly. Most AVM repeaters have a light indicator that will help you find the best place to place your Wi-Fi repeater, take advantage of that function.

2.-Obstacles and Wi-Fi repeater: Sometimes it is better to look for other positions

Placing the Wi-Fi repeater in a position where it receives the signal from the router optimally is important, and so is finding a location that is, as far as possible, free of obstacles. In this sense, it is preferable to place it in an area a little further from the space we want to cover if fewer obstacles affect it.

For example, if we can place it in a socket that is partially blocked by obstacles, it is better to look for a nearby one that does not have said obstacles, even if it’s a little further away than the first.

3.-Interference is also a problem

We have already talked about the obstacles, but we must not forget the problem that interference poses when we talk about wireless connections. A new generation Wi-Fi repeater can work seamlessly with the standards Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5, and the latter operates in the 5 GHz band, so it is less affected by interference.

However, devices connected in the 2.4 GHz band could be seriously affected by interference, and if we place the Wi-Fi repeater near sources of interference, we will have a serious problem. The ideal is to find a location free of obstacles and interference, therefore the corridors of the home they are one of the best places to put a repeater.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!