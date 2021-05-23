Three minutes of exercise for every hour sitting reduces the risk of death

Just three minutes of exercise for every hour of sitting can reduce the risk of premature death. It is the conclusion of a study that reveals that getting up for a while balances damage by prolonged periods of inactivity, which are related to a variety of diseases and a shorter life.

Sitting all day is just as bad for your health as smoking, studies have shown, and one of them in particular reveals that desk workers had 60% more likely to die younger.

In statements collected by The Sun, Professor Sebastien Chastin said: “We wanted to discover the perfect cocktail of physical activity throughout a day for maximum health. Our new formula found that three minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise for every sitting time strikes the right balance and help you live a longer, healthier life. “

The international team of scientists, led by Glasgow Caledonian University, found that three minutes of moderate exercise For every hour of the day that you spend sitting, they could reduce premature deaths by up to 30%.

Every minute of moderate exercise equals six minutes of light exercise. So could someone do 12 minutes of light physical activity for every 60 minutes sitting.

130,000 participants

The four-year study, which has been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, is the largest of its kind in the world. They were analyzed 130,000 people from the US, UK and Sweden, who used an activity tracker and then were followed for 14 years, on average.

The findings suggested that if a person sat for eight hours at a desk, spent two hours watching television and another two hours traveling in a day, they should try to exercise moderately for only 36 minutes a day.

However, the research suggested that half an hour of exercise was not enough for people who sat for more than 11 to 12 hours a day.

Professor Chastin says: “A healthy lifestyle requires more than 30 minutes of exercise if you spend a lot of time sitting. Instead of the recommendation that everyone should strive to achieve 30 minutes of daily exercise, our results show that physical activity recommendations can be more personalized. “

“For many of us, our job requires us to sit for eight hours or more a day. But when you get home, exercise for an hour and do light activities for a few hours at night it could still produce health benefits, “he says.

“If you are a stay-at-home parent and are often too busy to go to the gym, move around during the day while doing essential tasks (like playing with the kids or putting food away) it can also improve your health“, concludes the expert.