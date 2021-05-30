Three minors arrested and several policemen injured during a massive fight in a Madrid swimming pool

Three minors have been arrested and several policemen have been injured after a “massive” skirmish in the Moratalaz municipal swimming pool this Saturday, as reported by a spokesman for the Madrid Municipal Police.

Thus, the event took place around 7 pm, when “several patrols” arrived in the area, alerted by the security guards of the enclosure before the refusal “a large group” of people to leave the facility.

As he has reported, they were not respecting Covid standards, they were without a mask, smoking shisha and drinking alcohol in the pool environment, unauthorized behavior.

Upon arrival, the officers asked them to stop this behavior or leave the pool, but they refused. At a certain moment one of them “attacked a policeman” and the situation “got complicated”.

Patrols moved to the area “from various districts” from the capital, as well as agents from the National Police force.