Three million need to be vaccinated to reopen the border

MEXICO CITY.

To achieve the partial reopening of the northern border, it is necessary to vaccinate at least three million Mexicans living in this region, which would equate to the advance of vaccination by the United States in its five border entities, Foreign Minister Marcelo reported Ebrard.

He announced that next week the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, will be in Mexico with whom he will talk about Mexico’s proposal to reopen the land border in a staggered manner starting in July in order to resume economic activities.

He reported that they hope to be clear this weekend the exact arrival date of the vaccines that the United States will provide, made by Johnson & Johnson.

We have already had at least four conversations with Johnson & Johnson. Now, it is a company that we know very well because it is here in Mexico. I do not consider that there will be greater difficulties to have it here very soon and start the program at the border, “he said.

The land closure for non-essential activities at the border began on March 21, 2020.

Regarding the opening of the two borders, both President López Obrador and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, detailed in the morning conference at the National Palace that both Mexico and the United States will soon create working groups to design the process of reopening activities at the border, which will not be overnight but at a staggered pace.

And the response of the vice president was that yesterday a team was going to be integrated to start working on how the process of, let’s say, reopening of activities will be, because we are not thinking that from one day to the next they will decide that it will no longer There will be no restrictions, but it will have different modalities and it will probably be done at different rates for each of the cities, that was what he told us yesterday. So, they already announced that this working group was formed, ”said Ebrard.

