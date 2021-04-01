Three million genomes to improve the health of Africa and the whole world

The Human Genome Project (PGH) ended in April 2003. Although it revolutionized medical knowledge, its benefits have rarely been felt in Africa. New work, published this week in the journal Nature, underscores that the fact that this project focused on populations of high-income countries it has been detrimental to the global understanding of the world’s health and disease.

A) Yes, less than 2% of human genomes analyzed so far have been african people, according to a study published in Cell in 2019. All this despite the fact that Africa, where the human being originated, contains more genetic diversity than any other continent.

For Ambroise Wonkam, an expert from the University of Cape Town (South Africa) and author of this opinion article, “the knowledge and applications of genomics have benefited very little to the south of the world, due to the inequalities in the health systems, the scarce workforce location for research and lack of funding ”.

The knowledge and applications of genomics have benefited the south of the world very little, due to inequalities in health systems, scarce local workforces for research and lack of funding

Ambroise Wonkam

Wonkam heads the African Society for Human Genetics (AfSHG), which he founded in 2003 to contribute to fix disparities, improve education, promote the creation of networks and create research capacity in the continent.

“To accurately diagnose thousands of monogenic conditions, predict disease risks for the most common complex diseases, tailor treatment according to the pharmacogenetic profiles of individuals, and potentially cure some pathologies with gene editing, research into variations African ancestral genomics is a scientific imperative ”, he explains to SINC.

“Furthermore, equitable access to data for African researchers – and the application of genetic medicine related to the health problems of these populations – will be essential for African genomics to reach its full potential, as the next frontier of medicine. genetics, “he adds.

“This will require, on the part of the international scientific community, a commitment to equitable collaboration; and by the major global funding agencies, a sustained commitment to support genomics and big data-driven research, ”continues the African researcher. “Initiatives like H3Africa have planted the seed for capacity building.”

The problem is that much of the genomic research carried out in Africa has been driven by European and American researchers, “whose priorities”, in Wonkam’s words, “could be far from what the continent’s population needs and wants.”

The specialist affirms that, in order to know the totality of human genetic variation in Africa, it would be necessary to sequence the genomes of some three million people from all over the continent: “The project of the Three Million African Genomes (3MAG) It could mean a health care and research capacity that is supplied to the continent to face public health challenges in a more equitable way, and contribute knowledge to benefit vulnerable populations ”.

The African genome, rarely in studies

African genome sequencing studies also show that the reference genome misses many variants found on this continent. 3MAG’s goal is “to sequence enough genomes across Africa to build a representative reference human genome and establish a pan-African biobank of clinical samples and information,” Wonkam notes.

The goal is to sequence enough genomes throughout Africa to build a reference one and thus establish a pan-African biobank of clinical information and samples.

“Once these technical challenges are overcome, it is likely that associations will be found between ancient African DNA variants and human traits or diseases, providing insights that can benefit modern humans around the world,” he continues.

The project could improve the reliability of genetic risk scores for common conditions, such as cardiomyopathy, for people of African descent. Furthermore, some knowledge of disease genetics is more easily found in African populations, which contain more genetic variation than those of any other continent.

For example, studies with people from Africa have already helped clarify the mechanisms underlying diabetes and schizophrenia. Other studies have favored the successful treatment of dyslipidemia, associated with myocardial infarctions and cerebrovascular accidents.

Likewise, two specialists from the US National Human Genome Research Institute, Charles Rotimi and Adebowale Adeyemo, highlight in an attached article other priorities to increase diversity in genomics: “Improve our knowledge of human genetic diversity, help the discovery of disease genes and facilitate our understanding of human biology”, they indicate.

Human Genome Project, enclave of knowledge



In another opinion piece in the same issue of Nature, the team at Albert-László Barabási, from Northeastern University in Boston (USA), has traced the impact of the draft human genome on genomics since 2001, relating its effects on research into the genetic roots of human disease, drug discovery and approval, and on the revision of the idea of ​​the gene itself.

In this way, the analysis managed to link 704,515 scientific publications up to 2017 with 38,546 RNA transcripts, around one million single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), 1,660 human diseases with documented genetic roots, and 7,712 approved and experimental drugs.

“These results reflect the emergence of a systemic view of biology. After 20 years of research based on the Human Genome Project, biologists now have a vision of the structure and dynamics of the network that defines life ”, they conclude.

References:

Ambroise Wonkam. ‘Comment: Sequence three million genomes across Africa’. Nature, February 10, 2021. DOI 10.1038 / d41586-021-00313-7

Albert-László Barabási. ‘Comment: A wealth of discovery built on the Human Genome Project’. Nature, February 10, 2021. DOI 10.1038 / d41586-021-00314-6

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.