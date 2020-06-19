Olympique de Marseille has been fined € 3 million for violating financial fair-play rules, but will be able to play in the Champions League next season, UEFA announced on Friday.

In addition to the fine, the Trial Chamber of the Club Financial Control Commission (ICFC) of the instance decided to withdraw 15% of the sums that the club will receive for its participation in the European competitions of 2020-2021 and eventually 2021 -2022 if classified, and impose a limit of 23 players on the squad that can play the continental cups until 2022-2023.

