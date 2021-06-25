Three men who sold lizard and caiman turtle fall in Benito Juárez

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat detained three individuals who were illegally transporting a caiman tortoise and a dwarf caiman, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

The events were recorded on Xochicalco street in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood when the uniformed officers detected the crew members of a wine-colored vehicle who were acting in an unusual way inside the unit and who, upon noticing the police presence, raised the windows and put the unit on. on going.

The police caught up with them and when they checked the car they discovered that inside there were two plastic boxes with the two reptile specimens.

The officers asked them to prove the legal extraction, origin, ownership and transportation of the animals, however, those responsible did not have any documents.

Therefore, the three men, 34, 26 and 31 years old, were arrested and presented to the corresponding agent of the Public Ministry, who will determine their legal status.

According to the reports, the subjects intended to sell the reptiles for 5,000 and 10,000 pesos.

