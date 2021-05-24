three members of the Wuhan Virology Center fell ill in fall 2019

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in China, became ill in November 2019 and had symptoms similar to those of covid-19, shortly before the pandemic broke out, which again sows doubts about the origin of this deadly virus.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, citing US intelligence sources, a US State Department report noted that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, enough to require hospital care.

Their symptom, according to this report that was written in the last days of the Donald Trump administration, they were consistent with both covid-19 and common seasonal diseases.

China reported, however, to the World Health Organization that the first patient with symptoms similar to those of covid-19 was registered in Wuhan on December 8, 2019.

However, it is November 2019 when many epidemiologists and virologists They believe that SARS-CoV-2 began to circulate through the city of Wuhan, in central China, while Beijing maintains that the first confirmed case was a man who fell ill on December 1.

The newspaper highlights that the Wuhan Institute has not shared data without processing, safety logs and lab logs on his extensive work with coronavirus in bats, which many consider to be the most likely source of the virus.

Intelligence reinforces the belief that the virus probably originated naturally, from animal-human contactsources said. But that does not exclude the possibility that the virus was the result of an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute, where research on the coronavirus in bats was being carried out.

Meanwhile, China has repeatedly denied that the virus has escaped from one of its laboratories. Last Sunday, according to the newspaper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China cited the conclusion of a study led by a team from the World Health Organization (WHO), after a visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in February, which claimed that a laboratory leak was extremely unlikely.

The New Democrat Administration Joe Biden declined to comment on this report. intelligence, according to the newspaper, but said that all technically credible theories about the origin of the pandemic should be investigated by the WHO and international experts. “We still have serious doubts about the first days of the covid-19 pandemic, including its origins in the People’s Republic of China, “a spokeswoman for the National Security Council told the newspaper.