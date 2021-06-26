Three members of the criminal organization of La Línea are linked to the process

MEXICO CITY

A Control judge linked to process to Iván Alonso Gallegos Esparza “Galleto”, Yadeni Carbajal Montes and Irving Noé Castillo Olivas, alleged members of the criminal organization of “La Línea”Because they are likely responsible for the crimes of organized crime, against health and possession of cartridges for firearms from exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

On March 29, 2021, an investigation was initiated after having exercised the power of attraction of the similar one of the delegation of this FGR, in the state of Chihuahua, derived from the follow-up to an anonymous complaint after which a search warrant was executed, where Gallegos Esparza, Carbajal Montes and Castillo Olivas were detained in possession of narcotics and cartridges.

After it was granted the measure of rooting and later it was extended, and following the initial hearing, the Judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the state of Guanajuato, he linked them to trial for their probable responsibility in the following crimes:

Organized crime in its form of against health, against health in its form of drug dealing and in its form of sowing, as well as as possession of cartridges for firearms for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

For Iván Alonso Gallegos, for the first and third offenses; for Irving Noé Castillo, for the first and fourth offenses, while for Yadeni Carbajal, for the second and third offenses.

The precautionary measure of unofficial pretrial detention to the males in the Puentecillas Social Rehabilitation Center, Guanajuato; and with regard to Yadeni Carbajal, the precautionary measure of periodic signature was set for him in the delegation of this FGR in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahuaas well as enrolling in an addiction program. Three months were set for the complementary investigation.

