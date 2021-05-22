Three killed when car fell into water in Queens, New York

Three passengers died after their vehicle crashed into the water this morning in Queens, New York police reported.

The strange accident happened on Borden Avenue, Long Island City. Firefighters reported that they had deployed several rescue divers together with marine units, according to ABC News.

Three unidentified men were pulled from the submerged vehicle in Newtown Creek, which divides Queens and Brooklyn. They were alive, but in critical condition when they were transferred to Cornell Medical Center. They were later pronounced dead, the NYPD reported.

At the moment there was no more information available. The reason why the car ended up submerged in the water is unknown.