Three killed by Hurricane Elsa as it passed through the Caribbean

Hurricane Elsa left its first three victims in its passage through the Caribbean this Saturday, authorities reported. One in Santa Lucia and two more in the Dominican Republic.

A man was found dead under the rubble of his house, destroyed by the hurricane in St. Lucia. He was the first fatality of the aforementioned cyclone as it passed through the eastern Caribbean, according to Prime Minister Allen Chastnet reported this Saturday, while Jamaica prepares for its close passage.

Later, the passage of the already tropical storm Elsa near the southern coast of the Dominican Republic caused two deaths, as confirmed by the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez.

The first of the fatalities is a 15-year-old man, resident in the municipality of Bahoruco, Barahona province, who died when a wall fell on him that collapsed due to the wind and rain, said Méndez. In similar circumstances there was the death of a 75-year-old woman, a neighbor of the town of Baní, province of Peravia, the COE official said.

For their part, the Jamaican authorities activated their disaster committees across the country to respond to emergency situations that could result as the system moves closer to the island.