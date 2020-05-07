It is a fact that the week that from next week they will rehabilitate private construction works with up to five workers and that the moving services and the real estate agencies in Gran Rosario and Gran Santa Fe will start working again. On the other hand, other items that have been strongly demanding to return to work, such as commerce, would have no changes.

The province announced earlier this week the return to activity of several items that began operating this Wednesday throughout the province, except for the two large urban agglomerates.

This is basically due to the fact that to include Rosario and Santa Fe the approval of the national government was lacking. According to information, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, slipped Perotti this Wednesday that from next week the situation in both cities could be relaxed, from the good epidemiological result that they have been having: Rosario, for example, fulfilled eleven days this Wednesday without confirmed cases.

This Monday, provincial and local authorities said they were betting that the Nation declares that Rosario does not have community circulation of coronavirus. That is the recognition that is to come and that will allow you to open the tap for three new activities.

“It has already been agreed with the Nation that private construction, removals and real estate will be able to return to work in the Greater Rosario and Greater Santa Fe. We are waiting for the chief of staff (Juan Pablo Cafiero) to sign the administrative decision, it is a matter of hours, “said a provincial government source consulted by Rosario3.

But the trade will have to continue waiting, because the national authorities understand that it cannot be guaranteed, if it were reopened, that there will be no more people than the recommended in transport. public.

Precisely entities that bring together merchants from Rosario and Santa Fe have been warning that the situation they face is not enough and they need to reopen. In the provincial capital there was even a protest in front of the Gray House that worried the Perotti administration, who feels how the pressure has become much more noticeable in recent days.

