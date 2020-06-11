Related news

We are living a very special period. The worst pandemic of the last hundred years has led us to collapse of further economic expansion and it has introduced us to a new economic and market cycle. In the same way that the collapse has been of extraordinary characteristics, recovery might be expected to be, too.

Although value opportunities are not as widespread as in previous cycles, they are Market segments with great potential for recovery can be identified. One of these opportunities is in small and mid-cap listed companies, or small and midcaps.

In Europe, we see how the indices EuroStoxx Small and EuroStoxx Mid, of small and medium capitalization respectively, have made a greater advance in the recovery from their highs of last February 19 than the EuroStoxx 50. The one with the greatest advantage is the EuroStoxx Small, which you only have 5% left to reach your maximum from February 19, against 8% of the EuroStoxx Mid, and 10% of the EuroStoxx 50.

Evolution of different EuroStoxx indices.

According to this evolution, we can find some funds in the VDOS category of international equities Europe that have managed to place themselves on positive ground since the beginning of the year.

At the head of a selection of funds in this group, with a five-star rating of VDOS and a minimum contribution of less than 6,000 euros, Class B in euros of Credit Suisse (Lux) Small and Mid Cap Alpha Long / Short with a revaluation of 11.3%. In the last annual period, its profitability is 13.9%, with a controlled volatility data of 6%, which places it among the best in its category for this concept, in the fifth quintile. It is proposed to obtain positive absolute returns exploiting inefficiencies in the European small and mid cap market, focusing especially on the german speaking countries.

The management team buys the securities it expects to perform better, while selling the companies that, in their opinion, will perform worse than the market. Its largest positions include shares of Wirecard (5.09%), MorphoSys (4.89%) and Airbus (4.11%). It applies to its participants a fixed commission of 2%, in addition to a variable commission of 20% on positive results of the fund with respect to its benchmark, the CS AllHedge Index Long / Short Equity.

With a long-term investment horizon, Comgest Growth Mid-Caps Europe earns 3.8% in return since January in its accumulation class in euros. After one year, it increased by 18.1%, with a cost for volatility of 20.8%. Its investment objective is to create a portfolio of high-quality European companies with long-term growth potential. Its largest positions include shares of GN Store Nord (6.43%), Icon (5.33%), Straumann Holding (4.59%), SimCorp (4.23%) and Fear (4.06%). A minimum contribution of 50 euros is required to invest in this fund, which applies a fixed commission of 1.5% and a deposit of 0.01%.

Comparative evolution of investment funds in small listed companies.

Class Y of accumulation in euros of Fidelity Funds – European Dynamic Growth obtained a profitability of 0.04% in the year and 16.6% in the last year, with a controlled volatility data of 18.1%, which places it in the best group in its category for this reason, in the quintile five. The management team select stocks with a growth bias, investing in European companies that trade below their intrinsic value and focusing on those cases in which the market does not take into account the long-term growth potential.

They emphasize structural rather than cyclical growth vectors, and focus on those endogenous variables of the company rather than on those that depend on external factors. Actions of SAP (6.2%), Novo-Nordisk (5.4%), British American Tobacco (4.3%), Roche Holding (3.9%) and Grifols (3.8%) represent the largest positions in the fund’s portfolio. Its participants bear a fixed commission of 0.8% and a deposit of 0.35%. The subscription of the fund’s accumulation class Y in euros requires a minimum contribution of $ 2,500 (approximately 4,428 euros).

More potential in the face of the crisis

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, smallcaps were registering a higher bullish trend to that of large capitalizations. This trend has continued, as can be seen in the attached graph.

Small-cap companies have the advantage of greater agility and are often innovative, growth companies, with potential in stages of change like the current one. Their coverage by analysis houses is lower than that of large capitalization companies, which represents an opportunity for managers with their own analysis capacity.

Their small size makes them vulnerable to economic crisis, both for the specificity of its activity and for the difficulties in obtaining financing. However, the latter should not be a difficulty now, considering the strong aid that the European Commission is making available to it.

*** Paula Mercado is VDOS director of analysis