The investment in small and medium capitalization companies It has become an essential element for building a well diversified portfolio. Over time, these listed companies have provided exposure to a segment of the equity market that has offered faster growth, a good level of return adjusted for irrigation and a relatively low correlation with large capitalization companies and other types of assets.

However, when investors assign a weight to international markets tend to ignore the vast universe of companies of medium and small capitalization (mid and smallcaps) that are available globally. By investing in this universe of companies, you can achieve a further increase in investment opportunities and the potential to add to the portfolio.

Thus, the exposure in large capitalization companies is complemented with the benefits of added diversification. These securities have been historically proven capable of generating a good level of returns, both absolute and risk-adjusted, thus allowing investors to reinforce the return on their portfolio.

During April, funds investing in small and mid-cap companies have recovered part of their fall during March, with revaluations ranging from 17% in the case of small US companies to 12% of European ones. Halfway between both, the VDOS category of international small / mid cap equities rose 13.3%.

Of this group of funds, with a five and four star rating from VDOS and a minimum contribution of less than 6,000 euros, the most profitable in the last month is Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio R (Snap), with a 19.6% appreciation in its dollar capitalization class. At one year, it continues to be in negative terrain (-13.5%) with a volatility figure of 27.4%. Invest in companies around the world with a market capitalization, at the time of the investment, lower than that of the largest company in the S & P / Citigroup EMI World Index.

By sector, the highest weights in its portfolio correspond to technology (18.96%), health (15.14%), industrial (13.54%), financial services (12.73%) and real estate (10.41%). ). His biggest positions include names like Zynga A (1.19%), West Pharmaceutical Services (1.19%), ASM (1.13%), Allegion (1.11%) and Perspect (1.09%). Managed by Goldman Sachs AM, the minimum contribution required to invest in this fund is $ 5,000 (approximately € 4,506), applying a fixed commission of 0.6% to its participants.

Class A capitalization in euros of Axa World Funds – Framlington Global Small Cap increased by 13.7% in April. In the last year, a decrease of -14.9% was recorded with a fairly controlled volatility figure of 22.8%, which places it in the second best group in its category for this concept, in quintile four. It seeks to obtain a long-term capital appreciation, expressed in US dollars, by investing in small-cap companies around the world.

It is actively managed, basing its investment decisions on a combination of specific macroeconomic, sector and business analysis. For the selection of shares, the investment team analyzes the business model of the companies, the quality of their management, growth prospects, and the risk and performance profile. It essentially invests in small-cap companies. Among its largest positions it has shares of Teladoc Health (5.64%), Quebecor Inc (5.01%), Edenred (4.88%) ICON (4.49%) and Exponent Inc (3.57%). His fixed commission is 1.75%.

From the manager Allianz Global Investors, the AT class in dollars of Allianz Global Small Cap Equity earns 12.9% for profitability in the last month. At one year, it registered a decrease of -11.6%, with a fairly controlled volatility figure of 22.2%, in quintile four.

Aiming to achieve long-term capital growth, he focuses his investment on securities of international companies whose market capitalization does not exceed 130% of the capitalization of the largest security in the MSCI World Global Small Cap index.

Among its major positions we find Mercury Systems (1.19%), Zynga A (1.18%), Palomar Holdings (1.10%), First Industrial Realty (1.06%) and LHC Group (1.02%). His fixed commission is 2.05%.

Considering the increase in volatility and uncertainty in the period we are going through, a disciplined approach and long-term perspective should be maintained, to take a more defensive position.

We are in a distorted market that offers entry opportunities for investors in small and medium capitalization companies, whose valuations have reached more attractive levels and who have the added benefit of the positive evolution that small capitalization companies have historically had after periods of bearish market.

*** Paula Mercado is VDOS director of analysis

