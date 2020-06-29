It doesn’t take much to find thousands of negative effects of the pandemic. Millions of jobs are being lost due to COVID-19. Also, big chains like Starbucks and Tiffany & Co. have registered multimillionaire losses for their businesses. The effect it has had on the approval of political agents must also be considered. But there are cases where the health crisis actually changed the sector’s future prospects for good:

Retail sector: An industry that COVID-19 turned upside down

Even before the pandemic, this sector was in a moment of necessary transformation. But the Great Encierro was the last and most serious drop that spilled the glass and forced companies that wanted to survive to reinvent their business models. Thus, COVID-19 gave way to a huge adoption of platforms such as e-commerce and marketplaces. However, it is still years before the true impact of the outbreak on the market can be seen.

Home office: trend that is here to stay

COVID-19 is so contagious, and countries were so poorly prepared to deal with a respiratory outbreak without treatment, vaccination, or cure, that the most practical solution was confinement. For many companies, it meant just ceasing to operate. However, others took remote measures to monitor their activities. Now, there are many companies that don’t even think about going back to the office, in effect forever changing the work environment.

COVID-19 and esports: Time for a new entertainment

For many, the most painful loss during COVID-19 was probably sporting events. With the distance measures, neither fans nor teams could meet without risk in stadiums. So many associations turned to video games as a temporary option to fill their spaces. And along the way, millions of people and brands saw how entertaining it really is to watch (and sponsor) competitive online video game matches.

