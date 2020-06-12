Drug sales: Cornelio Mata Jr., Stephan Santos, Jeffrey Vargas-Estremera and Yadiel Morales got hit by bullets and stabbings for not agreeing on the price for a drug stash. Morales died of several stab wounds to the torso, but before dying he revealed that he had traveled from South Carolina to Texas to buy drugs that he planned to resell on the East Coast. The three rivals who were left alive are already being held together at the Hidalgo County Jail in southeast Texas after they fell one by one after the authorities’ investigation.

The Edinburg Police Department (EPD) in Southeast Texas reported that they arrested all three men after a bizarre incident that left one man dead and two others injured after a drug transaction. which went wrong because of a disagreement between buyers and sellers.

According to the documents of the case, consulted by MundoHispánico, on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the emergency number of the EPD received a call to request that patrollers appear at the Texas Inn hotel, at 1200 East Canton Road, because there was a person badly hurt in a room.

The call was made by hotel employees who reported a “violent riot” between two Hispanic guests at the scene and who had arrived from the state of South Carolina on the east coast of the United States against two other men who had arrived at the room at visit them.

However, the patrollers did not know with the intricate history they were to encounter.

When the EPD patrollers arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic man injured in the torso and stomach with serious injuries caused by a knife or razor. The man was bleeding profusely.

From hotel records, officers were able to learn that the man had identified himself as Yadiel Morales, 29, and who reserved the room by identifying himself with a South Carolina driver’s license.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the man was rushed to an Edinburg hospital and, despite his injuries, managed to reveal that he had traveled to Texas, almost on the border with Mexico, along with a friend to buy drugs that they later thought resell in South Carolina.

When the doctors tried to save his life, Morales died during the surgical intervention.

The case then switched to homicide and an investigation for a drug cache. However, until now the police do not know exactly what type of drug was involved in the deadly sale.

What surprised the authorities is that in the skin and clothing of the now deceased there were traces of another person’s blood, so they assumed that there must have been other serious injuries in the city and put all the EPD and city units on alert. neighboring such as McAllen and Pharr.

While Morales died, he arrived at the emergency center of another hospital Jeffrey Vargas-Estremera who was very badly injured with several bullets in the legs and could barely stand up.

