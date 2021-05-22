Three growth stocks to sell now

The growth stocks face before possible inflation and high market valuations. It is not known if they will be able to meet expectations with the increase in the price of them, according to Travis Hoium in The Motley Fool.

Hoium highlights three companies in this situation and they are overvalued, and may have some underlying flaws: Blink Charging, Nikola and DraftKings.

The madness of electric car batteries

Electric vehicle charging may be big business one day, but with a market capitalization of $ 1.2 billion, Blink Charging is not a company to bet on today. The company generated just $ 6.2 million in 2020, 4.4 million of which was from product sales, not from recurring network or charging service fees.

“What is incredible is that Blink Charging showed how little power it has in the business by signing an agreement to be on General Motors’ Ultium Charge 360 ​​network, which will be a GM application that GM controls and GM accepts payments. . Intermittent charging will be no different from the other six network partners and will simply be an asset that GM adds to its charging network. No company wants to be a supplier of commodities to buyers with a lot of market power, but in the Blink Charging / GM deal, Blink Charging is exactly that, ”says Hoium.

Hoium does not believe that the firm can grow fast enough or expand profitability enough to justify its current valuation. In the world of an overabundance of electric vehicle chargers, Blink wouldn’t be the best choice.

Nikola: untested and unreliable

The company has refocused on Battery electric and hydrogen trucks, but has not yet sold a single one to customers. It says it will begin “trial production” in Germany in June this year and in Arizona in July, but has repeatedly missed previous deadlines. For example, earlier this year, management had to reduce the delivery guide for this year from 600 trucks to just 100 trucks.

Read more

“Meanwhile, parts shortages and rising raw material prices will put additional pressure on lead times and margin. And for a startup that is burning cash, any delay or increase in cost is bad news for investors, ”says Hoium.

The firm generated many expectations last year, but this has not been supported by production or profits.

Big fish in a big pond

DraftKings is one of the leaders in the online sports betting and iGaming industry, and the company has been growing like crazy for the past year. People have been looking for ways to entertain themselves at home and casinos have been closed, so some of that money has gone to online gambling, which coincidentally it has been legalized in more states in the past year. The result is the growth you see below, with revenue expected to grow between $ 1.05 billion and $ 1.15 billion in 2021.

“What DraftKings has not done is translate revenue growth into profitability. You can see above that the net losses actually exceed the income. This is largely because it is very expensive to acquire new customers in the online gambling space, and companies like DraftKings are spending millions on sales and advertising. The hope is that acquired customers will spend money on the site for years to come, but that is unproven at this time, ”says Hoium.

There is a lot of competition in the sector and there is very little differentiation between the different offers. The firm is expanding to as many states as possible, but the competition is following suit: MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Rush Street Interactive, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Fanduel and others. This competition means that it will be difficult for you to make money in the future, unless the sector consolidates.

Gambling may be the future, but DraftKings it is not profitable, it does not have a competitive moat, and it has too much competition. “Given those factors, I think the stock is highly valued at $ 16.5 billion and it is not a growth stock that I would take a chance on today,” Hoium concludes.