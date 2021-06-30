Three Growth Stocks Cheaper Than FAANGs

If I had invested money long ago in FAANG It would have gotten results, but at current levels they don’t promise that much anymore. So there are many more options that offer value and growth such as Pfizer, Oracle and Utd Parcel Svc Rg-B, according to David Jagielski in The Motley Fool.

Towards the covid and beyond

Health giant Pfizer trades at only 10 times your future earnings. Lately, the company has become smaller but more growth-oriented after the November 2020 spin-off of its Upjohn business with Mylan to form what is now Viatris. That said, Upjohn was not a significant growth engine for Pfizer. In the most recent full quarter in which you were part of the Pfizer business, for the period ending September 27, your quarterly revenue of $ 1.9 billion decreased 19% year-over-year. In comparison, his biopharmaceutical segment, which will continue to be part of its operations, generated more than $ 10 billion in sales and increased 3% over the prior year period.

And thanks to his vaccine COVID-19, Pfizer is on track to have a stellar year. The company projects that it will generate $ 26 billion in sales of its vaccine this year, and your top line should be between $ 70.5 billion and $ 72.5 billion. In 2020, its sales were just under $ 42 billion.

While investors may be concerned that vaccine sales will be short lived, the World Health Organization believes that people may require booster injections annually, especially the most vulnerable. And to make it even easier, Pfizer is also working on an oral COVID-19 drug that people can take at home. If all goes well in the tests, it could be ready before the end of this year.

“Between strong vaccine sales and Pfizer’s focus on new drug development and being a more agile organization, the company has become a much more attractive growth stock, and it’s a bargain compared to what you would get at invest in FAANG, ”says Jagielski.

A technology at a good price

Not all tech stocks are overpriced, and Oracle is a great example of this. With a Advance P / E of 17, It is more expensive than Pfizer, but it is still a cheaper buy than any of the FAANG shares. The company offers businesses a variety of cloud-based computing solutions, including networking, analytics, storage, and application development.

When it posted its fourth-quarter earnings on June 15, both its sales and earnings beat analysts’ expectations. The revenue of more than $ 11 billion for the period ending May 31, they grew by 8% year over year, while the Profits for a total of 4 billion dollars increased 29%. The CEO Safra Catz is optimistic about the future of the cloud business and says the company will double its capital spending on the cloud to nearly $ 4 billion in the new fiscal year.

“The technology company has enjoyed strong profits with net margins of at least 25% in each of the last three fiscal years. And by making larger investments in the cloud and looking for ways to add value for companies that are using more online resources, Oracle could be heading for some great growth opportunities. Its modest price makes it an even better buy, “says Jagielski.

Invest in logistics, invest in growth

Investing in logistics is another big step if you are looking for growth. Amid the pandemic, people have been buying more products online as many stores closed for in-person purchases. And some of those habits and comforts will be hard to break after the pandemic, especially when a company like Amazon makes it a breeze to order something with the click of a button. Be it Amazon, Etsy or some other portal, the growth of online shopping and logistics is promising: estimates from Grand View Research indicate that the third-party logistics market will grow at a 8.5% compound annual rate between now and 2028, when it will reach a value of almost 1.7 trillion dollars.

Things are already off to a great start in 2021, with the UPS revenue of $ 23 billion for the first three months of this year up to an impressive 27% compared to the same period in 2020. Its $ 2.8 billion operating profit it was more than double the $ 1.1 billion it posted a year ago. In order to 2023, the company projects that it could exceed $ 100 billion in revenue. That would be roughly 18% higher than the $ 85 billion in sales it posted for 2020.

“UPS is trading at an upfront P / E of just under 19, making it the most expensive stock on this list, but still cheaper than what investors are paying for FAANG shares today. With strong long-term growth ahead, it is not too late to invest in UPS and take advantage of some of the strong growth prospects in the logistics industry, ”concludes Jagielski.